









Shane Adrian Moore, age 45, of Bee Creek Road, Corbin, Ky., passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Shane was born November 16, 1974 in Corbin, Ky., to Herman Moore and Reba Roaden Moore. He was a graduate of Whitley County High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He served ten years in Kentucky National Guards, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond, Ky.

Shane is survived by his mother and father, Herman and Reba Roaden Moore of Corbin; one sister, Sherri Moore Gibbs (Tim) of Corbin, Ky; three children, Isaac, Kendall, and Carson Moore, all of Berea; mother of his children, Stephanie Moore of Berea, Ky; two nieces, Brooke Gibbs Helton (Corey), and Chloe Gibbs, both of Corbin; and a great-nephew, Dayton Helton, of Corbin, Ky.

Shane was preceded in death by: maternal grandparents, Johni and Ethel Roaden; paternal grandparents, Ben and Mae Moore; and nephew, Seth Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, at O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at Corinth Cemetery with military honors by Fonzie Wilder Post 88 Corbin, Ky.

Visitation will be from Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, at O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.Oneilfh.com

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.