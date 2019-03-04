Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Sexual abuse, sodomy trial of a Keavy man begins Tuesday

Posted On 04 Mar 2019
The trial of a Keavy man accused of the sexual abuse and sodomy involving a four-year-old will proceed as scheduled Tuesday in Laurel Circuit Court.

Joshua A. Towe, 23, was indicted in October on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of first-degree sodomy.

According to the warrant secured following an investigation by Kentucky State Police, between May 1, 2017 and Oct. 1, 2017, Towe admitted to reportedly sexually assaulting the child whom he was caring for while the mother was at work.

“The offender (Towe) gave a recorded statement wherein he admitted to these crimes,” KSP Detective Jesse Armstrong wrote in the warrant.

Towe is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors said the case is expected to go to the jury on Tuesday.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree sodomy involving a victim under the age of 12 is a Class A felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 20 to 50 years, or life in prison.

First-degree sexual abuse is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

