Seth Reeves appointed as Domestic Relations Commissioner for Whitley, McCreary counties











Whitley and McCreary counties now have a new domestic relations commissioner.

Corbin attorney Seth Reeves was sworn in Monday morning as the new domestic relations commissioner for Whitley and McCreary counties.

“I am excited for this opportunity to serve as Domestic Relations Commissioner for Whitley and McCreary counties. As a father and husband, I understand how important these issues are to families. Throughout college and law school, I dreamed of moving back home to help my community,” Reeves said Monday.

“As Domestic Relations Commissioner, my hope is to work quickly and efficiently to resolve domestic issues for families in need. I am humbled that Judge Dan Ballou and Judge Paul Winchester instilled their trust in me by appointing me to this position. I look forward to serving the families of Whitley and McCreary counties.”

Reeves is a graduate of Corbin High School, received his bachelor of arts degree in political science at Eastern Kentucky University, and graduated from Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 2012.

He replaces Allen Trimble, who passed away last August.

Domestic relations commissioners do hearings when divorces are contested, which sometimes can take all day long, and then make recommendations to the presiding judge in the case.

It will benefit divorce attorneys and their clients because they will have more options on hearing dates, and will be able to get those hearings sooner, which will enable cases to be resolved quicker.

Ballou said that he feels Reeves will do a good job in both counties.

“He is level headed and a good lawyer. More importantly, he is a good person. We have all the confidence in the world in him, and we really appreciate him being willing to serve in this capacity,” Ballou noted.

Reeves said that he is still working with court officials to organize the dockets, but it looks like hearings in Whitley County cases will likely take place on the first and third Thursdays of the month, but no schedule has been set yet in McCreary County.