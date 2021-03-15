









Seth Meadors, age 46, of Tyner, KY, formerly of the Jellico Creek Community in Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home. He was born on December 20, 1974 in Orange County, CA to James Lee Meadors and the late Darlene Smith Meadors.

He is survived by his fiancé, Jennie White of Tyner, KY; two sons, Cameron Meadors of Tyner, KY and Tristan Meadors of Tyner, KY; father, James Lee Meadors (Nina) of Williamsburg, KY; three brothers, Daniel Meadors (Tiffany) of Williamsburg, KY, Joshua Meadors (Tabitha) of Williamsburg, KY, and Kevin Lawson (Tish) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 16, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Hurst officiating. Interment will be in Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until the funeral hour Tuesday, March 16, at Ellison Funeral Home chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.