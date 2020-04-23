Sesters to celebrate Golden Anniversary











Fifty years ago, on May 1st, 1970, Rev. Bill Childress assisted by Rev. Everett Hall of Owensboro, KY, united in marriage his and Martha Childress’ only daughter, Rena Lou to Jerry Sester, a young preacher from Hamilton, OH in the presence of many friends.

Through the 50 years, there have been many of God’s blessings.

Rena was an elementary teacher for Whitley County, mostly at Oak Grove Elementary School; her career being ended by cancer in 1998.

Jerry was a factory worker, insurance agent, as well as many other employments since 1978. They have enjoyed pastoring several churches in Whitley County and being involved with the Brush Arbor Meeting.

They were planning a reception for May 2nd, to be with many friends, but they are unable to do so because of the COVID-19 restrictions. The couple may have a get together later after the current situation subsides. Please wish them a Happy 50th Anniversary and pray for them.