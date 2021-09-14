Previous Story
Serious injury crash closes U.S. 25 between Corbin and London
Posted On 14 Sep 2021
Tag: Corbin, London, road closed, U.S. 25
The Laurel County’s Sheriff’s Department is advising motorists traveling U.S. 25 between Corbin and London to seek an alternate route.
Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer said the roadway is closed near the Lily area following a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m.
No timeframe has been set for how long the road will be closed.