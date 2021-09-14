Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Serious injury crash closes U.S. 25 between Corbin and London

Posted On 14 Sep 2021
The Laurel County’s Sheriff’s Department is advising motorists traveling U.S. 25 between Corbin and London to seek an alternate route.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer said the roadway is closed near the Lily area following a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m.

No timeframe has been set for how long the road will be closed.

