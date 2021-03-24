Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Series of separate drug busts take 2.5 pounds of meth off area streets

Posted On 24 Mar 2021
Through a series of unconnected investigations in three counties over a three-day period, local law enforcement agencies took about 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and $3,500 cash off the streets.

The DEA, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, the Corbin Police Department and the Barbourville Police Department all partnered to make the recent seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine in Laurel County possible.

A joint investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies, Corbin Police and Barbourville Police resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine Sunday.

