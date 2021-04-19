Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Series of closures set for this week on KY 26 in Whitley County

Posted On 19 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways District 11, plans a series of closures that started Monday, April 19, on KY 26 near Blackhawk Road in Whitley County.

The closures are necessary for replacement of a cross drain. Closures will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20.

The schedule:
• Monday – Mile Point 2.8 (near Blackhawk Road)
• Tuesday – Mile Point 3.0 (near Blackhawk Road)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley, Laurel and McCreary counties included in presidential disaster declaration

Posted On 12 Apr 2021
, By
0

Unemployment rates drop in Whitley, Laurel and Bell counties

Posted On 10 Apr 2021
, By
0

Portion of I-75 in Whitley County to be reduced to one lane Wednesday

Posted On 06 Apr 2021
, By
0

Today is one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Whitley County

Posted On 06 Apr 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal