BREAKING NEWS

Series of closures scheduled next week on KY 511 in Whitley County

Posted On 09 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways District 11, plans a series of closures next week, beginning Monday, April 12, on KY 511 near Rockholds in Whitley County.

The closures are necessary for replacement of a cross drain. Closures will take place daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, Monday through Thursday.

The schedule:

• Monday – Mile Point 5.2 (Cripple Creek) to MP 5.9 (Tidal Wave)

• Tuesday – MP 6 (Tidal Wave) to KY 26

• Wednesday – MP 6.2 (Tidal Wave) to MP 6.7 (Bear Hollow)

• Thursday – MP 6.7 (Bear Hollow) to KY 26

Drivers are advised to exercise heightened caution in the project area. Slow down when approaching the work zone. Remove all distractions. Watch for workers.

