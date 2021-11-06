September unemployment rates increase in Whitley, Laurel and Knox counties











Unemployment rates increased in Whitley, Laurel, and Knox counties between August 2021 and September 2021, but decreased in McCreary and Bell counties during that same time frame, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.1 percent in August 2021 to 4.2 percent in September 2021. Whitley County’s September 2021 unemployment rate was 1.5 percent lower than the September 2020 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.8 percent in August 2021 to 3.9 percent in September 2021. Laurel County’s September 2021 unemployment rate was 1.3 percent lower than the September 2020 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate increased from 5.2 percent in August 2021 to 5.3 percent in September 2021. Knox County’s September 2021 unemployment rate was 1.6 percent lower than the September 2020 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.7 in August 2021 to 4.5 percent in September 2021. McCreary County’s September 2021 unemployment rate was 0.8 percent lower than the September 2020 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.9 percent in August 2021 to 4.8 percent in September 2021. Bell County’s September 2021 unemployment rate was 1.5 percent lower than the September 2020 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 3.7 percent in August 2021 to 3.9 percent in September 2021. Kentucky’s September 2021 unemployment rate was 1.3 percent lower than the September 2020 rate.

Cumberland, Oldham, and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.8 percent each. They were followed by Shelby and Spencer counties, 3.0 percent each; Henry, Scott, and Todd counties, 3.1 percent each; and Boone, Green, and Taylor counties, 3.2 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.1 percent. It was followed by Breathitt County, 8.8 percent; Harlan County, 7.9 percent; Martin County, 7.8 percent; Carter County, 7.1 percent; Leslie County, 7.0 percent; Letcher County, 6.9 percent; Elliott County, 6.7 percent; Floyd County, 6.6 percent; and Owsley County, 6.5 percent.

Unemployment rates rose in two Kentucky counties between September 2020 and September 2021, fell in 116, and stayed the same in two, according to KYSTATS.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.9 percent for September 2021, and 4.6 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 13,808 people with 13,230 employed and 578 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 1,989,064 people with 1,912,375 employed and 76,689 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.