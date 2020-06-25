Separate DUI arrests made in Lily











Two people are facing DUI charges in Laurel County in separate non-injury crashes in Lily.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tammy Simmerman, 45, of London following a crash on Topton Road, off of Ky. 552 in Lily, Sunday night.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Allen Turner responded to the scene of the crash at approximately 9:30 a.m.

While Simmerman was not injured, Acciardo stated that Turner detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from her.

Further investigation determined Simmerman to be under the influence and she was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

In addition, she was charged with failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration receipt.

Simmerman was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Deputies arrested Charles Nantz, 29, of Lily, following a crash on Echo Valley Road, off of U.S. 25 in Lily,

Acciardo stated that Deputy Turner detected the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Nantz while investigating the crash of a Nissan Sentra.

Nantz was determined to be under the influence and placed under arrest.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance carde, and no registration receipt.

Nantz was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.