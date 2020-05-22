Senior parade way cooler than anything I did for graduation











This past Sunday afternoon I took some photos of the Lynn Camp High School senior parade, and I have to admit, I found myself feeling just a little bit jealous.

Listen, I know that the coronavirus pandemic has robbed our seniors of many things this year. That is not in question, and they all definitely have my sympathies. But as far as a graduation celebration goes, trust me, you guys are having WAY more fun than anyone in my graduating class ever did.

When I think back to when I graduated high school in 2005 I remember sitting in a hot, crowded gym. I remember being bored, and wishing I could get my diploma and get out of there already. I wish we could have done a parade instead!

When the emergency vehicles came rolling onto the LCHS campus Sunday with lights flashing and sirens blaring, I thought to myself, “Okay, this is pretty cool.” Then I saw all the new grads one-by-one, hanging out of their cars and trucks, waving and shouting at supporters who lined the sidewalks. It was just a fun time for everyone, and I’m sure it’ll be something that everyone involved will always look back on fondly.

Williamsburg is having their own senior parade later today (Wednesday). Corbin and Whitley County’s are scheduled for Saturday.