Senator Stivers files bill that could be the answer to the north Corbin annexation problem











For decades the territory we call north Corbin has been a source of controversy because state laws prevented the City of Corbin from annexing in that area. Recently the City of London has taken action to try to make the area a part of its city by incorporating property along Interstate 75, about a 13 mile stretch to the north Corbin area.

To counter, the City of Corbin has claimed it would block that action because it owns the utilities in the area. I’m guessing that London would not be successful with its attempt to annex and the area would remain at a standstill as it has for many years.

All of this action has happened recently after decades of frustration over an area that Corbin called “north Corbin”and Laurel county referred to it as “southern Laurel county.” It has been discussed and discussed so long that action has to be taken in Frankfort to settle the issue.

Now, Senate President Robert Stivers has taken action by introducing Senate Bill 274 which reads, “If a city is wholly contained within two (2) counties and that city intends to annex territory in an additional county, then it may proceed,” and that wording is followed by a list of requirements.

If this bill is passed by the Senate and House, Corbin would gain the right to annex any area contiguous to the city’s boundaries at the request of the property owner. The Senate will be taking action on the bill this week.

Rep. Regina Huff is a member of the Local Government Committee in the House and she has said that she would support this bill and work toward its passage in the House.

Before some get unhinged, remember that the city cannot force annexation on you. Annexation must be requested and a number of businesses in that area in the past have requested annexation into the City of Corbin.

The move to annex by the City of London is illogical. The attempt to spot incorporate an area which is miles away from your city proper will ultimately cost the taxpayers of both cities money in lawyer fees. This should not happen.

By submitting this bill Senator Stivers has done a big favor to all concerned. Right now the area resembles a “dead zone.” It needs the services the City of Corbin can offer. Property values will go up and new development will begin. Both Corbin and Laurel County will benefit from passage of the bill. Corbin is contiguous to the area. The area even has a Corbin Zip Code.

It is my hope that Senate Bill 274 passes both the Senate and the House and becomes law. This would finally put to rest the issue and progress will begin.

*Now to lighten the load a little. It is March and that means basketball. In a few days the district tournaments will be played and then the 13th Region will once again be held at the Corbin Arena.

I’m hoping that a few more fans will be allowed to attend these games. The Arena offers so much space that a big crowd can be spaced properly for that event.

Unless the Kentucky Wildcats win the SEC Tournament they will not be a part of the NCAA tournament. That tournament is about all that is left in college basketball to get excited about.

The pros have almost killed college basketball. The pros get most of the attention on ESPN sport shows. The one and done era has made college basketball a shadow of what we had in the past.

In the pros they hardly play any defense. In college they don’t know how to play offense. The other night I saw a pro game that had a score of 69-68 at halftime. That is a final score in college.

When the three point line was first introduced I thought it was the most exciting thing that had happened to basketball. Now the pros make three point shots as easily as layups. It should be reversed to a one point line so the pros would get back to running plays.

Kentucky high school basketball should adopt a shot clock. I haven’t attended a game this year because of Covid, but the last game I saw in high school was a passing drill. Not exciting.

But I still love basketball and I get upset when the Cats lose. But I’m getting adjusted to that.