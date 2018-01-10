Semi wreck on I-75 ties up traffic for over three hours













A single vehicle crash on I-75 Tuesday morning involving a tractor-trailer had northbound traffic reduced to one lane for about three and one-half hours.

The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. near the seven-mile marker.

The driver of the semi, Ravinder Grewal of Ontario, Canada, said he was hauling a load of refrigerator cases that he had picked up in Columbus, Georgia, back to Ontario.

Grewal, who has been driving a truck for 22 years, said he spent the night at the Kentucky Welcome Center before resuming his travels back north this morning when the crash happened only minutes after he got onto the interstate.

Grewal said there was a car in front of him that was all over the road. He got in the left lane and passed it, but it passed him and was again weaving in front of him.

At this point, Grewal was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid the car.

The semi then jackknifed near the shoulder of the road.

No one was injured in the crash.

Emlyn Volunteer Fire Chief Matt Witt estimated that about 50 gallons of fuel leaked from the semi that firefighters were able to clean up.

The remainder of the fuel was pumped out of the semi to keep it from spilling.

Six firefighters from Emlyn Volunteer Fire Department and four emergency vehicles helped divert traffic around the accident.

Kentucky State Police, Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers also assisted at the scene.