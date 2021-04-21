‘Selfie Walk’ happening in Corbin through April 24











This week Corbin area residents have the chance to get in some exercise, and participate in a selfie walk for child abuse awareness and sexual assault awareness months that could give them a chance at some nice gift cards.

The selfie walk, which is being sponsored by Cumberland River Victims Services, is taking place through April 24 in downtown Corbin.

There are 10 signs throughout both sides of Main Street that are providing education on child abuse and sexual assault awareness months.

On the bottom of each sign, there will be a box that has tickets to collect as you enjoy the walk with your family, race organizers said.

The final stop of the walk is at the Corbin Public Library.

“Inside the library is a great opportunity to take some family selfies with our photo frame while you drop your tickets off in our drop box. Make sure you write your information down and follow our Facebook page to enter for a chance to win a drawing for gift cards to local businesses,” Cumberland River Victims Services wrote in a release.

Cumberland River Victims Services is a program of Cumberland River Behavioral Health, which serves Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle and Whitley counties.

“We hope to ensure that all individuals, who have experienced the trauma of sexual assault/abuse, are offered the best services and support possible to help them during their recovery. We believe victim empowerment allows victims and their families to have access to information allowing them to make choices that are in their best interest,” Cumberland River Victim’s Services wrote on its website.

“We believe that community education plays an important role in effectively disseminating information. We hope that it will reduce the risk of sexual assault and prevent future assaults from occurring. We believe that victims of crime have certain basic rights and that advocacy services are an essential part of providing support and referral information to victims.”