SEKRI celebrates 50th anniversary











Happy 50th birthday to Southeast Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries (SEKRI), which was founded on May 10, 1971.

For those that don’t know, SEKRI is a non-profit, which was created in Corbin to provide jobs for people with disabilities and to help prepare them for the competitive work force.

I had the chance a couple weeks ago to spend a few hours over at one of their facilities located off the Corbin bypass.

I was writing an article for a quarterly publication called Strictly Business that the News Journal does in conjunction with the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

SEKRI is an interesting organization, which isn’t your traditional manufacturing facility per se nor is it your traditional non-profit.

This is a great organization with a great mission.

I hope people find the article interesting when Strictly Business hits the streets in a few weeks.

I know that I usually learn quite a few interesting things about our local businesses when I write articles for Strictly Business. We have a lot of good and interesting businesses and organizations in our community.

Now for a few other thoughts before I conclude this column.

• The rescheduled Cumberland Falls Spring Cleanup certainly got much better weather Saturday morning compared to what it had in March when the cleanup got canceled after the first 20 minutes because of incoming storms.

When I got there Saturday, it looked like the area below the falls had already been cleaned up, and I saw several bags of trash picked up along the roadside leading up to the park.

It is sad that some people routinely litter, and trash up beautiful areas like Cumberland Falls, which is the finest natural wonder that we have in southeastern Kentucky.

It is great though that we have volunteers willing to come out, pitch in, and try to make their communities a little cleaner.

Speaking of Cumberland Falls, it has been named a finalist in not one, but two categories in Kentucky Living’s Best in Kentucky 2021 Contest in the categories of long weekend getaway and place for adventure.

Go online to www.kentuckyliving.com/explore/best-in-kentucky/vote-for-2021-best-in-kentucky, and help our local state park take home first place honors in both of these categories.

Voting takes place through May 31, and winners will be announced live on Facebook and YouTube on Aug. 26 and will be published in Kentucky Living magazine’s September edition in addition to on KentuckyLiving.com.

• Following the recent death of Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays, who was also the former Williamsburg High School Band teacher, the Nannie Hays Memorial Scholarship has been set up in her honor.

To donate, make checks payable to the WHS Alumni Association Nannie Hays Memorial Scholarship and send to any local Hometown Bank location.

I imagine this fund will receive quite a few donations as Nannie was one of the most beloved people in Williamsburg. I know that I will miss her.

• For those looking for something to do this weekend, there are a few local options.

A craft show is planned for Saturday at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center. Our local craft shows usually feature some interesting items and are worth checking out if you get the chance.

In addition, the first Cumberland Valley Cruise-In is also set to take place this weekend in downtown Corbin from 4 to 8 p.m.

If you like looking at antique and classic old automobiles, then this event is worth checking out.

It is great having in-person events again and being able to get out and see people.