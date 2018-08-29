Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Security stepped up, but threat to Corbin Middle School believed to be prank

Posted On 29 Aug 2018
Corbin Independent Schools officials say they erred on the side of caution in notifying parents concerning a threat to the middle school on Aug. 20, but no credible evidence was discovered.

“It appeared to be some kind of prank,” said Superintendent Dave Cox.

Corbin Police were notified about a threat over the weekend attached to a girls basketball picture, with working that the poster(s) would, “do harm to that new middle school.”

Cox said there was an additional police presence at the school when students returned to class that morning.

School officials contacted Corbin Police School Resource Officer Mike Bisschop, who is assigned to the middle school.

“They are working on tracking down the IP address of the computer from which the message was sent,” Cox said.

