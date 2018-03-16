Security expert says always teach behind locked doors













Not long after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting where 20 school children and six adult staff members were shot and killed, Kentucky Center for School Safety Executive Director Jon R. Akers was at a meeting with the Sandy Hook superintendent.

He asked her what one lesson from that incident he should take back to educators in Kentucky. Her response was to always teach behind a locked door.

This was part of the message that Akers delivered to local educators Thursday, including Williamsburg Independent School staff members during a round table discussion Thursday morning on school security, and the Whitley County Board of Education during a special called school board meeting Thursday evening.