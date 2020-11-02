Previous Story
Section of rebuilt West Ky. 92 scheduled to open Thursday
Posted On 02 Nov 2020
Comment: 0
Another section of the reconstruction of West Ky. 92 in Whitley County will be opening to the public on Thursday.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 announced Monday that traffic will be shifted to the new portion between Newman Campbell Road and Jelico Creek on Thursday.
Motorist are advised to slow down and pay close attention to signage as they travel through the area.