Second ‘Hiking for a Paws’ is Saturday











With warmer weather in the air, the Knox-Whitley Humane Association is taking steps to gear up its Hiking for a Paws Program.

The program allows the opportunity for shelter dogs to get out of their confines, stretch their legs, and just be a dog. In addition, it is an opportunity for the dogs to learn social skills by interacting with humans and other dogs, making them more adoptable.

Saturday will feature two parts to the program as organizers host the second orientation event, followed by a by a hike to Bark Camp Creek.

“It is an easy trail, flat with a gentle decline,” said Hiking for a Paws organizer Christian Mansfield.

However, before a new hiker can participate in the program, he or she must first complete one of the orientation sessions.

“My goal is to have two hikes per month,” Mansfield said, emphasizing that hikers are not obligated to participate in every one.

Shelter staff will select the dogs to participate in each hike. The goal is to have two people for every dog so someone does not have to attempt to hold several dogs at one time.

“A hiker does not have to manage a dog. That is completely the individual’s choice,” Mansfield said.

New member orientation will begin at 11 a.m. at the shelter located at 66 Busy Lane, off of Fifth Street Road in Corbin.

The hike will follow, weather permitting.

“We are really watching the weather, because there is a 50 percent chance of showers,” Mansfield said noting if there is a long duration of showers, the hike will be cancelled.

Participants are asked to come to orientation ready to hike, meaning with hiking shoes, water, and something for lunch.

The distance of the hike is approximately 4.5 miles.

More information is available on the Knox–Whitley Humane Association Facebook Page, or by calling Mansfield at (606) 401-3044.