Second Cumberland Valley Cruise-in of 2018 to be held Saturday













The second Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of 2018 will roll into downtown Corbin Saturday.

Chris McQueen, one of the event organizers, said classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display along Main Street from 4 to 8 p.m.

“Our cruise–in keeps growing year by year. We probably had our biggest turnout at our event in May at Cumberland Falls,” McQueen said.

Vehicles will be parked up and down Main Street between 4th and Gordon Street. Anyone with a vehicle they would like to show off is welcome and encouraged to bring it.

“We have even had people bring tractors and lawn mowers in the past,” McQueen said adding there is no admission fee.

In addition to the vehicles, McQueen said there will be music and games for all ages, cash prizes and door prizes.

DJ’s from Gary’s Sound Machine will provide the musical entertainment.

A vendor’s area will be set up at NIBROC Park for crafters, and anybody with parts or accessories to sell.

“Only thing we aren’t allowing are food vendors because we want to support our downtown merchants. They give discounts to cruisers,” McQueen said.

For those who would like a different perspective of the event, McQueen said Hillview Stables and Corbin Tourism are working together to bring the train back, offering free rides around the event.

The public parking lots along Depot Street will be open and available for visitors to the event.

More information is available on–line at cumberlandvalleycruisein.com.