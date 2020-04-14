Second COVID–19 death reported in Laurel County Tuesday











Laurel County Health Department officials announced the county’s second COVID–19 related death in two days.

Details on the individuals were not available.

Officials with Governor Andy Beshear’s office stated that the individual who died Monday in Laurel County was a 70-year-old man.

“Underlying health conditions may be been a factor in this death,” Laurel County officials stated in the Facebook post announcing the man’s death.

Health department officials are continuing to emphasize the need for everyone to follow the strategies designed to prevent the spread of the virus.

They include: