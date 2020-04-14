Previous Story
Second COVID–19 death reported in Laurel County Tuesday
Posted On 14 Apr 2020
Laurel County Health Department officials announced the county’s second COVID–19 related death in two days.
Details on the individuals were not available.
Officials with Governor Andy Beshear’s office stated that the individual who died Monday in Laurel County was a 70-year-old man.
“Underlying health conditions may be been a factor in this death,” Laurel County officials stated in the Facebook post announcing the man’s death.
Health department officials are continuing to emphasize the need for everyone to follow the strategies designed to prevent the spread of the virus.
They include:
- Stay home if you don’t need to be out.
- Keep a 6 foot distance or more if you do have to go out.
- Wash your hands more often than you usually would.
- Cover your cough.
- Call your doctor if you are sick and seek medical care if you have an emergency.