Second COVID–19 case confirmed in Laurel County

Posted On 31 Mar 2020
A second case of COVID–19 was confirmed Monday in Laurel County.

Officials with the Laurel County Health Department announced the new case Monday night, noting the department is working to track individuals who have had close contact with this new case.

“The Health Department is committed to protecting the health and wellness of its community,” said Mark Hensley, Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department. “The LCHD will be collaborating with both local and state partners to ensure that the latest CDC and DPH guidelines are being followed to control the spread of disease throughout Laurel County.

As of Monday, Kentucky officials stated there have been more than 480 confirmed cases of COVID–19 in Kentucky with 11 proving fatal.

The previous Laurel County case was discharged from the hospital and sent home to continue isolation procedures.

