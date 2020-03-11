Second Annual The Burg’s Got Talent set for Saturday











Think you are the best singer, dancer or juggler in Williamsburg?

Saturday night will be your chance to prove it during The B Squad’s Second Annual The Burg’s Got Talent competition.

The B Squad Project President and Founder Shannon Barman said the competition isn’t only just open for singers.

“It is for all kinds of acts, whatever they want to do,” Barman noted.

Last year 10 acts participated in the competition, including nine singers. Samuel Haynes won the 18 and under division while Tim Harrison won the 19 and over division.

Barman said that so far no acts have pre-registered and the competition is wide open.

Registration will be from 4 – 5 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center, with the competition set for 5 – 8 p.m.

There is a $15 registration fee for participants, and a $2 admission charge to watch the event.

The winners in each division will receive a trophy and a $50 gift card. There will also be some medals given out.

Concessions will be available during the event.

Whitley County’s Elaine Stott, a former contestant on the reality game show Survivor, will serve as one of the special guest judges.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison, Main Street Manager Nannie Hayes, and Councilwoman Laurel Jefferies will also serve as judges for the event.

Proceeds will go to benefit two B Squad projects, Nick’s Kicks, which provides less fortunate children with new shoes, and the Swag Sisters Project, helps provide school children with back to school supplies and clothing.

Another B Squad fundraiser is set for March 20 when the first ever University of the Cumberlands Glow Run 5K will be held. All proceeds from the Glow Run will benefit The B Squad Project.

The B Squad Project is a local nonprofit organization serving the children of Whitley County, supporting the kids through various initiatives to help them “be the best they can B!”