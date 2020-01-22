Second Amendment sanctuary resolution approved by fiscal court











With a packed courtroom, the Whitley County Fiscal Court joined a growing list of Kentucky counties that have passed resolutions in support of Second Amendment rights.

More than 125 residents filled the courtroom upstairs in the courthouse, and even the hallway outside as Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. and the magistrates considered the resolution.

Before taking up the resolution, members of the audience were given the opportunity to address the court.

Six residents took the opportunity to voice their support.

“It is just unbelievable that we are at the point that we need to do something like this,” said Ed Woods.

“It has gotten out of control, because we let it get out of control,” he said.

Steven Brown agreed, saying that there is a concerted effort by some in government to limit the Second Amendment.

Bill Johnson said while he appreciated what the fiscal court was doing with the resolution, he did not think it went far enough.

“I think it is a gesture, but a gesture is better than nothing,” Johnson said adding he had spoken with White about the fiscal court passing an ordinance.

White explained that after speaking with Whitley County Attorney Bob Hammons, who also consulted that county attorney’s association, state law did not permit local government to enact such an ordinance in an effort to protect gun rights.

“They keep us from taking any action, positive or negative, on gun rights,” White said of the state law, noting the resolution was only symbolic in nature.

White said he spoke with someone yesterday who voiced concern about the meeting because there would certainly be gun rights supporters who would be armed.

“I said that will be the safest room on Whitley County,” White explained.

“When innocent law–abiding people have the right to defend themselves, things are better. We have got to protect that right!” White said.

White read the resolution, which noted that the U.S. Supreme Court had affirmed the rights of people to possess firearms, and concerns about the passage of legislation that may infringe on those rights.

The resolution went on to voice Whitley County’s opposition to such laws and the fiscal court’s intent to uphold Second Amendment rights in the county.

“All of those in favor signify by standing up for your constitutional rights,” White said as the room broke into thunderous applause.

In other business Tuesday the fiscal court:

Approved a resolution setting garbage rates for county garbage service. The fiscal court announced in December it intended to begin garbage service on a limited basis, noting the lack of private garbage service in areas, such as off of Ky. 92 East. Monthly residential service would be $20 per month, $19 per month if paid quarterly, or $18 per month if paid yearly. The county will provide 95-gallon cans as part of the service. An additional can will be $10 per month.

Approved the financing of a garbage truck to provide service. A $140,000 coal severance fund grant will cover approximately two-thirds of the cost of the truck, with the county financing the remainder.

Announced that applications for county garbage service are now available at the judge-executive’s office. “We have just gotten the applications ready today, but we have had a number of phone calls from people interested,” White said noting he believes garbage pickup could become a revenue stream for the county.

Approved a resolution on proposed projects at the three school systems in Whitley County to be funded through coal severance funds. Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County will each receive $15,000 in funds. White said Corbin’s funds will be used to purchase window blinds to improve security. Whitley County will purchase additional Chrome books. Williamsburg will use the money toward unspecified safety upgrades.