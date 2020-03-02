Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Search warrant leads to two arrests on drug charges in Gray; search for third suspect continues

Posted On 02 Mar 2020
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Friday in connection with more than three ounces of crystal methamphetamine located at a Gray residence, while a third suspect remains at large.

          Hammons

Deputies arrested Laura Hammons, 28, of Gray, and Jade C. Carroll, 21, of Corbin.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that deputies went to the residence on Johnson Hollow Road off of south Ky. 233 to execute the warrant.

“When the deputies arrived, a man staying in a tent behind the house trailer fled into the woods on an ATV,” Stewart stated noting the suspect was armed with a long gun and wearing a camouflage Gilly Suit.

           Carroll

Deputies found the methamphetamine, a handgun and rifle inside the tent.

Several Suboxone tablets, along with syringes and digital scales were found inside the trailer.

Hammons was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carroll was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Stewart stated that Deputy Sam Mullins is continuing the investigation and another arrest is expected.

