Emergency officials are on the scene of an apparent drowning near the Laurel Lake Spillway.
The drowning was reported about 4:20 p.m. and involves a 16-year-old male.
The teen was reportedly jumping off a rock near the spillway.
Emergency officials from eight agencies are on the scene assisting with the search and investigation.
