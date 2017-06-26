By Mark White

Emergency officials are on the scene of an apparent drowning near the Laurel Lake Spillway.

The drowning was reported about 4:20 p.m. and involves a 16-year-old male.

The teen was reportedly jumping off a rock near the spillway.

Emergency officials from eight agencies are on the scene assisting with the search and investigation.

