Search for shoplifter leads to scuffle with sheriff’s deputies













Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies searching for a man accused of shoplifting from the Corbin Walmart got into a scuffle with the individual after finding him on a street behind the store Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Johnny. R. Smith on shoplifting, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest charges after locating him on Clay Ave about 3 p.m.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the store in response to a complaint that a shoplifter had fled the store.

“While deputies were patrolling attempting to locate the suspect, they observed a male subject fitting the description of the suspect and while attempting to arrest him, a brief struggle occurred before the suspect was taken into custody,” Acciardo stated.

Smith was charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500 – shoplifting, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot and resisting arrest.

In addition, deputies served Smith with a warrant out of Laurel County for failure to appear in court on another shoplifting charge and third-degree possession of controlled substance.

Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility where he is being held on a $1,000 cash bond.