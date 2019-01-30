Search for missing Tennessee girl focuses on Whitley County, Corbin













Tennessee officials are focusing on Whitley County and Corbin in their search for a missing teen after her cell phone’s GPS indicated it was in the area.

According to WVLT News in Knoxville, Savannah Leigh Pruitt, 14, has been missing from her Madisonville home since Jan. 13.

Madisonville is located off of Interstate 75 approximately 60 miles south of Knoxville.

According to a flier from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe she may have traveled to the Corbin area.

Conflicting media reports indicate that her cell phone last had a signal in or near Kentucky.

Some media reports indicate her cell phone was last pinged near the Kentucky Welcome Center on I-75 in Whitley County, which is located near the Tennessee state line.

Other reports indicated her cell phone last pinged off a cell tower near Corbin.

Authorities have been unable to ping the phone since then as the phone appears to be turned off.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is watching for further phone activity.

Officials told WVLT News that the family knows of no reason why Pruitt would be in Kentucky.

Prior to moving to Madisonville, the family had lived in Georgia.

Pruitt is described as a white female, 5’3”, 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 442-3911, or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at (800) 824-3469.

The FBI joined the search for the girl on Jan. 26.