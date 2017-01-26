By Dean Manning

UPDATE: The south Whitley man who has been missing since Wednesday night, is safe, but not at home.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said 30-year-old Joshua Higginbotham approached his home on Lot Mud Creek Road as Moses spoke with family members.

“Once he saw his family, he took off running again,” Moses said.

With Higginbotham confirmed safe, Moses said the searched was called off.

Whitley County first responders have been called to southern Whitley County Thursday morning to continue the search for a man who may be suicidal.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said Williamsburg Search and Rescue, Woodbine Search and Rescue and South Whitley firefighters are searching for 30-year-old Joshua Higginbotham.

Moses said family members told him that Higginbotham left his home on Lot Mud Creek Road off of Ky. 1804 about 11 p.m. Wednesday, threating to take pills to kill himself.

First responders were called to the scene and worked until about 3 a.m. Thursday in an effort to locate Higginbotham.

“We covered a lot of the area that the family thought he might be in,” Moses said.

“My understanding is that he is familiar with the area,” Moses added.

Moses said family members reported that Higginbotham left the home wearing a hoodie and a hunting jacket.

“He actually took a flashlight with him,” Moses said of Higginbotham.

Anyone with information about Higginbotham is asked to contact Whitley County E 911 at 549-6017.

Callers may remain anonymous.