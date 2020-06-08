Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Search continues for Hazard man swept away Saturday at Laurel Lake spillway

Posted On 08 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

The search is continuing for a Hazard man who was swept away Saturday night when the gates were opened at the Laurel Lake spillway, but officials say it is likely now a recovery effort.

Personnel from multiple agencies in Whitley and Laurel County were called to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. in response to a report of a male subject swept away by water when the spillway gates were opened to generate power.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Tyler Russell.

Woodbine Search and Rescue Captain Felicia Fore said Russell was one of four people who had taken the trail that runs below the dam where a number of swimming holes are located.

However, one of the group had already left when the siren sounded, while two others were stranded on the bank by the flowing water.

Woodbine Search and Rescue, London–Laurel County Rescue Squad, Ky. Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers, Oak Grove Fire Department, Whitley County Emergency Management, Laurel County Emergency Management, and Corbin Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to aid in the search.

Fore said personnel worked until approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday, returning to the scene at 7 a.m. that morning to continue the search.

“We were out there until about 9 p.m. Sunday searching,” Fore said.

Emergency personnel returned to the scene Monday.

“I believe so, yes,” Fore said when asked if it was now a recovery effort.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Williamsburg woman rescued from Cumberland River

Posted On 20 May 2020
, By
0

Corbin woman, Lily man among four arrested in connection with kilo of methamphetamine Sunday

Posted On 14 May 2020
, By
0

Woman clinging to tree branch in Cumberland River rescued Tuesday

Posted On 13 Feb 2020
, By
0

Rescue crews answer more than 20 calls for help during floods

Posted On 12 Feb 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal