









Scottie Lee Reid, age 44, of the Kentucky Hill Community of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Friday morning, May 21, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Healthcare in Lexington, KY.

He was born on May 26, 1976 to the late Donna Sue Reid in Jellico, Tennessee. His maternal grandparents were the late Kenneth McLemore and Mildred (Downs) McLemore.

He was a graduate of Jellico High School – Class of 1994.

In addition to his mother and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph W. Reid; and aunt, Connie McLemore.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha Reid, of Kentucky Hill; two daughters, Leanna (Reid) Baird, and husband, Therman, and Kayla Paige Reid, all of Knoxville, TN; son, Joseph Scott Reid, of Kentucky Hill; two grandchildren, Everlie Jo Lay and Leon Reid; sister, Crystal Muse, and husband, Gary, of Jellico, TN; two nephews, Michael Muse and David Muse; niece, Kailynn Muse; great-niece, Luna Muse; two uncles, Kenneth McLemore, Jr. and Gary McLemore, and wife, Kristie; several cousins and a host of friends, neighbors and other relatives to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, May 25, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will immediately follow on Tuesday, May 25, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.

Interment will follow in the Douglas Cemetery located in Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.