Scott Wilson excited to be part of Corbin community as new pastor at Grace on the Hill











At Grace on the Hill, Scott Wilson is bringing with him a wealth of experience in pastoral ministry. “I have been a pastor for 27 years, and I am an elder in the Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church,” he explained.

Wilson and his wife, Michelle, are coming to Corbin for the first time after being appointed to lead the congregation at Grace. He says they have been married for almost 34 years, and they have three adult children together, as well as six grandchildren.

Prior to his appointment at Grace, Wilson spent several years leading a church in Cadiz, which is in the western portion of the state. He explained that he has done nothing but pastoral ministry since the late nineties, meanwhile earning an undergraduate degree from Indiana University, graduating from the Asbury Seminary in 2002 and finishing up his doctorate work in 2014. He was ordained as a minister in 2006.

As for his initial thoughts on coming to Corbin, Wilson said, “The only thing that I knew before coming was that Colonel Sanders started KFC here. We’ve just been getting to know everyone, and it’s been really good so far. Everyone that I’ve met has been nice. I have found this to be a nice community to be in.”

Speaking about his specific plans at Grace on the Hill, Wilson said, “Grace has a good leadership team already in place, so my immediate intention is just to partner with the people who are already here, and do ministry along with them.”

“I do team ministry,” Wilson continued. “I don’t try to come in and do anything on my own. I want to get to know this community, get to know as many people as I can, and get involved wherever I can.”

Wilson mentioned the food bank and clothing ministries at Grace on the Hill as two areas where he has already been able to get heavily involved. He also mentioned plans for the church to host what they are calling a “family-style” vacation Bible School next month. For more information on any of these, or for general information about the church, look them up at graceonthehill.org or call 606-528-6840.