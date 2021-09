Scott Wayne Harris, age 44, of Corbin, passed away on Friday September 24, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Monday September 27, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Funeral service for Scott Harris will then be held at 2 pm on Tuesday September 28, 21021

Burial will follow in the McHargue Cemetery.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.