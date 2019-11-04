Schwartz predicts 30 percent voter turnout on Election Day











Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz is hoping for a 30 percent voter turnout for next week’s General Election as voters head to the polls to cast their ballots for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and a handful of other statewide offices.

During the 2015 gubernatorial election, 25.7 percent of Whitley County voters went to the polls.

“I would like to have more, but I am hoping for 30 percent,” Schwartz noted.

As of Tuesday morning, 126 people had gone to Schwartz’s offices in Corbin and Williamsburg to cast an absentee ballot, and another 202 absentee ballots had been sent out by mail.

“That is about average,” Schwartz said for this stage of an election.

Absentee voting is often a good indicator of voter turnout for an election, and 400-500 absentee voters is usually indicative of a good voter turnout, Schwartz noted.

Voters still have until Monday at 5:30 p.m. to cast an absentee ballot in person at Schwartz’s offices if they are going to be out of town on Election Day.

In the May Primary Election, only 18.13 percent of Whitley County voters went to the polls to cast their ballots.

Schwartz encourages everyone to go out and vote.

“A lot of work goes into an election for people not to take advantage of that privilege we have to vote,” she added.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Those going to the polls are asked to bring their driver’s licenses or government issued identification card.

While individual precinct workers can still verify voter identification, driver’s licenses can be scanned greatly speeding up the voting process, Schwartz noted.

Races on the ballot

The most talked about race on the ballot Tuesday is for governor as incumbent Republican Matt Bevin seeks re-election taking on Democratic challenger Attorney General Andy Beshear. Libertarian candidate John Hicks name also appears on the ballot.

Although Bevin won the Republican Primary in May, he failed to carry Whitley County as challenger Robert Goforth, who is from neighboring Laurel County, garnered 2,492 votes to Bevin’s 1,488.

While Beshear carried Whitley County in the May Primary, his opponents combined for more votes total than he received. Beshear garnered 356 votes in Whitley County to Rocky Adkins 200 votes and Adam Edelen’s 198 votes.

The second most talked about race next week is for Kentucky Attorney General as Democrat Greg Stumbo, a former attorney general, squares off against Republican Daniel Cameron.

In the race for Kentucky Secretary of State, former Miss America Heather French Henry, a Democrat, is facing Republican Michael G. Adams. Incumbent Alison Lundergan Grimes was ineligible to seek re-election because she had already served two consecutive terms in office as secretary of state.

Several incumbent Republican office holders are also seeking re-election during Tuesday’s General Election.

Republican Mike Harmon is seeking re-election as state auditor against Democratic challenger Sheri Donahue and Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg.

Republican Treasurer Allison Ball is facing off against Democrat Michael Bowman.

Republican Agriculture Commissioner Ryan F. Quarles is facing Democratic challenger Robert Conway and Libertarian Josh Gilpin.

The only other race on the ballot locally is for the Kentucky Court of Appeals Third Appellate District First Division as Michael O. Caperton squares off against Jacqueline M. Caldwell. This race is to fill the unexpired term of Debra Lambert, who was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court last year.