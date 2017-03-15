By Mark White

Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz will be one of five people inducted into Kentucky’s Fifth District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame during the 79th Annual Fifth District Lincoln Club Banquet Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Corbin Center.

Schwartz said she was both very surprised and very honored when she was informed she was being inducted into the hall of fame.

“I am flattered being inducted with such distinguished members that are being inducted into the Fifth District Hall of Fame,” Schwartz said. “I will always treasure this recognition by my fellow Republicans, and I appreciate everything that people have done for me and how they have supported me as Whitley County Clerk.”

Keynote speakers for the annual Republican event will include U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, the dean of Kentucky’s congressional delegation. Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover will also deliver remarks about legislative successes and future goals of the Republican-led state legislature.

Each year, Kentucky’s Fifth District Lincoln Club honors individuals who have dedicated their lives to promoting the conservative principles of the Republican Party and serve as advocates for civic literacy in the Commonwealth. Some well-known Hall of Fame inductees include: Rogers, McConnell and former U.S. Senator Jim Bunning.

This year, the following outstanding Republicans will be added to the club’s Hall of Fame, including: Schwartz, Hoover, Knox County Clerk Mike Corey, former State Rep. Barbara White Colter from Clay County and Bob Hutchinson from Johnson County.

The hall of fame was started in 1985 and honors outstanding Republican leaders who have contributed above and beyond the call of duty to the Republican Party.

Five people were inducted into the Fifth District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame last year, including: Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr., Martin County’s John Triplett, Johnson County’s Karen Sellers, Wayne County’s Sam Brown and Jackson County’s Marie Rader.

Tickets are $30 each. To reserve a seat or a table, contact Carlos Cameron at (606) 260-7865 or CarlosLCameron@gmail.com.

The Corbin Technology Center is located at Exit 25 off of I-75 at 222 Corbin Center Drive.