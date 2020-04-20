Previous Story
Schools to be closed for remainder of 2019-20 school year
Posted On 20 Apr 2020
COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear, NTI, school
K-12 students across Kentucky will not be returning to school this school year.
Officials said during a conference call with superintendents Monday that Gov. Andy Beshear said students would remain on the non-traditional instructional days for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Gov. Beshear is expected to make the formal announcement during his daily briefing at 5 p.m.
See Wednesday’s edition of The News Journal for more information about how local school districts will respond to the decision.