Schools to be closed for remainder of 2019-20 school year

Posted On 20 Apr 2020
K-12 students across Kentucky will not be returning to school this school year.

Officials said during a conference call with superintendents Monday that Gov. Andy Beshear said students would remain on the non-traditional instructional days for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Gov. Beshear is expected to make the formal announcement during his daily briefing at 5 p.m.

See Wednesday’s edition of The News Journal for more information about how local school districts will respond to the decision.

