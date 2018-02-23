School safety fundraising effort for Corbin schools exceeds $40,000













Local attorney Shane Romines is continuing the effort to ensure Corbin Independent Schools two school resource officers remain on the job beyond the end of the school year.

In a video posted on the Copeland and Romines Law Office Facebook page, Romines announced the fundraising effort has passed the halfway point of its goal to raise $75,000 for school security.

“We have roughly $46,000,” Romines said

“Many of you have pledged. This is the time to write checks,” Romines said.

Romines said he has heard from several business owners concerning donations.

He called upon other professionals in the area to step up including lawyers, doctors, accountants and bankers to step up and help.

While the donations from area businesses have been inspiring, Romines said the number and size of donations from individuals and families has been more so.

“Some of those individual donations have been $1,000,” Romines said. “That is a big chunk of money.”

Superintendent Dave Cox said the $104,000 grant that funds two officers runs out at the end of the year.

“He (Cox) told me if we can get to $50,000, he can work the rest in the budget. I said, ‘Lets see if we can get may $75,000,” Romines said.

Donations may be dropped of at Romines’ office on South Main Street in Corbin.

Check may be made payable to “Corbin BOE.”

On the memo line, earmark the money for the “District Safety Account.”

Receipts for tax purposes will be mailed to the address listed on the check.