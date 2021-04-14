Scaled back W’burg water park plans cut pool, but keep ballfields











Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison delivered some good news and some bad news to the Williamsburg City Council Monday regarding a planned multi-million project at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark, which was originally supposed to have started last year.

The good news is that the project, which includes new campsites and a sand volleyball court, is still happening. The bad news is that it will have to be scaled back in large part because the cost of building materials has increased significantly over the last several months.