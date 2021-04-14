Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Scaled back W’burg water park plans cut pool, but keep ballfields

Posted On 14 Apr 2021
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison delivered some good news and some bad news to the Williamsburg City Council Monday regarding a planned multi-million project at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark, which was originally supposed to have started last year.

The Williamsburg City Council unveiled its new plans for the Kentucky Splash Water Park expansion Monday that will include two new ball fields, expanded camping sites, and other improvements. Because of increased costs though, a planned $1.4 million pool has been cut to keep the project within budget.

The good news is that the project, which includes new campsites and a sand volleyball court, is still happening. The bad news is that it will have to be scaled back in large part because the cost of building materials has increased significantly over the last several months.

