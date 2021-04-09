Save A Lot in Williamsburg makes donation











Teddy Anders, the store manager for Save A Lot in Williamsburg, recently presented a $500 check to Travis Jones, the pastor at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

“Over the holidays for the month of November and December, we did a feed the needy holiday bag giveaway,” said Anders. “Customers purchase bags and they drop them off in the box. Once the box gets full, they [the church] comes by and picks it up.”

The Williamsburg Save A Lot store met the silver tier with corporate. Save A Lot corporate in return gave a $500 donation back to the Williamsburg store to give to the church, said Anders.

“We were just glad that we had the opportunity to partner up with Save A Lot and redistribute a lot of the product we gathered and help families out,” said Jones. “That is our number one goal.”

Helping people both inside and outside of the church is their main goal, said Jones.

Jones said the money will be used for other ministries so that the church can continue to help others.

“It shows just how great the people in the community actually are at helping other people when they are in need,” said Anders.