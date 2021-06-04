Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Save-a-Lot hosts several grand re-openings

Posted On 04 Jun 2021
Save-a-Lot hosted at least six grand re-openings on Wednesday for stores across Southeastern Kentucky.

“We have spent some money to remodel and update them. Now, we just wanted to have grand re-openings to kick things off right,” said Randal Young, the district manager for Houchens Industries. “It is exciting for us to update our stores.”

Two of the stores that hosted grand re-openings were those in Williamsburg and Jellico.

“It means a lot to the company. Our business has been growing with the pandemic,” said Williamsburg Save a Lot store manager Teddy Anders.

“We are just trying to sink some money into the community with ourbusiness, and trying to promote more and more business.”

Anders said that the store is, “trying to be here for our customers and make life easier for them.”

