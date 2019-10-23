Sav-Rite Home Care promotes fight against breast cancer











The fight against breast cancer is very personal to Kyle and Karen Hubbs and the staff at Sav-Rite Home Care as they see, firsthand, the effects the disease has on those who are battling it.

Thursday afternoon, the store held its fourth annual special event to promote the fight against breast cancer.

“It is something that touches just about everybody,” Kyle Hubbs said.

Hubbs said it is also an opportunity for customers who may not have seen each other in a while to get together.

“People come around hugging and talking. It is great to see,” Hubbs said.

Store staff gave out a variety of items promoting the fight against breast cancer, including t-shirts, cups and even Christmas ornaments.

“It sure is nice to see this grow,” Hubbs said of the event.

For one member of the Sav-Rite Home Care staff, the fight is personal.

Dianne Painter, who is one of the staff that helps fit breast cancer patients that have undergone a mastectomy with prosthetics, is a 19-year breast cancer survivor.

“It is hard for ladies because it is a big part of their self image and their appearance,” Painter said of life after undergoing a mastectomy.

“You just go day by day,” said Painter who has been in her clients’ shoes, noting the support of family makes it easier to deal with.

While breast cancer is associated with women, Hubbs and Painter agreed that it is something that men need to be aware could happen to them.

Some people don’t think about it, but it could affect anyone, anytime, women and men,” Painter said.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

It is the second most common type of cancer in American women, behind only skin cancer.

While rare, it is possible for men to develop breast cancer. One in 1,000 men will develop breast cancer in his lifetime. Approximately 500 men die each year from breast cancer.