Sav–Rite goes pink for Breast Cancer awareness

Posted On 30 Oct 2021
Sav–Rite Home Care in Corbin recently held an event in honor of breast cancer survivors, which it serves with a variety of mastectomy products.

In addition to handing out goodie bags and T-shirts, the staff collected the names to decorate ornaments and hang on its tree in honor of a survivor or in memory of someone who lost their fight.

The ornaments will be made available to the survivors or their families for them to hang on their Christmas trees.

