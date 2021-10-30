Sav–Rite goes pink for Breast Cancer awareness











Sav–Rite Home Care in Corbin recently held an event in honor of breast cancer survivors, which it serves with a variety of mastectomy products.

In addition to handing out goodie bags and T-shirts, the staff collected the names to decorate ornaments and hang on its tree in honor of a survivor or in memory of someone who lost their fight.

The ornaments will be made available to the survivors or their families for them to hang on their Christmas trees.