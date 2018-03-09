Saturday’s WWE event at The Arena all but sold out













The WWE Road to WrestleMania event at The Arena in Corbin Saturday is all but sold out.

“We have a few single seats and limited views,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla.

“We are stacked to the rafters,” she said.

Balla said she is not surprised by the response to the event, which marks the first time the WWE has held a show in Corbin.

“I told them this was going to be big,” Balla said of WWE officials with whom she has been working to bring the event. “I think they are going to be pleased because this is a new venue for them.”

As to future shows, Balla said that remains up in the air.

“We will have an idea of the future after tomorrow’s show,” Balla said noting that this a great opportunity for people across the area who have wanted to see a live WWE show but couldn’t make it to Lexington or Knoxville.

Balla said the doors would open at 6 p.m. with the show scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

“My advice is to get there early,” Balla said explaining that WWE officials have security requirements that would mean extra time in getting through the door.

“They are very, very meticulous about their security,” Balla said of the WWE explaining that one of the biggest rules is, no purses.”

“Everything must be in clear bags,” Balla emphasized.

With the large crowd expected, Balla said overflow parking at The Corbin Center would be available, with school buses shuttling people up the hill.

Balla said the shuttles would begin running at about 5:30 p.m.

“It is not just about getting up the hill or inside the building. There will be heavy traffic all around Exit 25,” Balla said emphazing that people should make allowances in order to be in their seats when the show begins.

More information is available by contacting The Arena box office, 258-2020.