Saturday’s Cumberland Valley Cruise-In cancelled











While the seventh annual Moonbow EggFest will go on as scheduled on Saturday, the accompanying Cumberland Valley Cruise-In has been cancelled.

Officials with the organization said the decision was made to cancel Saturday’s event, along with the final cruise-in on Oct. 30 as event organizers Chris McQueen Janice Parker and Joe Messer are currently hospitalized with COVID–19.

Officials added that the organization will be hosting a fundraiser for McQueen and his family.

McQueen’s wife, Jessica posted on Facebook that he had been airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of covid pneumonia.

Cruise-In organizers will have a silent auction during EggFest along with a 50/50 raffle to benefit the family.