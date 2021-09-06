Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Saturday’s Cumberland Valley Cruise-In cancelled

Posted On 06 Sep 2021
While the seventh annual Moonbow EggFest will go on as scheduled on Saturday, the accompanying Cumberland Valley Cruise-In has been cancelled.

Officials with the organization said the decision was made to cancel Saturday’s event, along with the final cruise-in on Oct. 30 as event organizers Chris McQueen Janice Parker and Joe Messer are currently hospitalized with COVID–19.

Officials added that the organization will be hosting a fundraiser for McQueen and his family.

McQueen’s wife, Jessica posted on Facebook that he had been airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of covid pneumonia.

Cruise-In organizers will have a silent auction during EggFest along with a 50/50 raffle to benefit the family.

