Previous Story
Saturday night chase on I-75 reaches speeds of 183 mph
Posted On 20 May 2020
Comment: 0
A high-speed pursuit Saturday night made Interstate–75 look like Kentucky Speedway as Kentucky State Police say the vehicle reached speeds of 183 mph.
“We didn’t have anything that could keep up with him,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us