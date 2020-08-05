Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Saturday morning crash involved three vehicles

Posted On 05 Aug 2020
A Whitley County Fiscal Court dump truck was parked in the wrong place at the wrong time when it became involved in an accident Saturday morning near Exit 15.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on US25W in front of the Shell gas station when a car and a Jeep collided.

As a result of the crash, the Jeep spun into the dump truck, which was parked at the gas station.

The Williamsburg Police Department, Williamsburg Fire and Rescue, Whitley County EMS and Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses all responded to the scene.

