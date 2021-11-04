Saturday is deadline to register for Colonel Sanders Half Marathon/10K











Approximately 230 runners are slated to take to the streets of Corbin on Nov. 23 to compete in either the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, or the accompanying 10K race. However, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen, one of the event organizers, said there is plenty of room for additional competitors.

While Monhollen emphasized that there will be no raceday signups, competitors have until 11:59 on Nov. 6 to enter.

Entries may be completed online at www.colonelsandershalfmarathon.com.

The entry fee is $90 for the half marathon or $60 for the 10K.

“We can guarantee medals, but we cannot guarantee T-shirts,” Monhollen said of anyone who signs up going forward.

The half marathon will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, with the 10K following at 8:45 a.m.

More information is available on the website.