









Sarah Jane (Hart) Hall, born October 27, 1935, she went to be with her Heavenly Father, February 10, 2021.

She was a member of the First Advent Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School, praised and worshipped her Heavenly Father.

Sarah retired as Head Cook at Oak Grove School, where she thought of all the children that passed through her life as her very own.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Henry Hall; her mother and father, Almeda and Steve Hart; seven siblings, Raymon Hart, Bessie Morgan, Willard Hart, Bill Hart, Leland Hart, Larry Hart, and Claude Hart; two daughters-in-law, Deborah Hall and Donna Hall; two grandchildren, Jason Perry and Ryan Hall; and one great-grandson, Jeremiah Davenport.

Left to morn her passing are nine children, David Hall, Kathy and Gary Rogers, James and Alice Hall, Della Hall, Jack Hall, Russell Hall and Debbie Morgan, Mary and Austin Perry, Carol and Tilman Bain, and Steve Hall; three bonus children, Steve and Denise Martin, Ellen and Clifford Huddleston, and Larry and Denise Ford; 17 grandchildren, Geneva and John Pennington, Sarah Davenport and Rob Love, Christina and Shelby Hampton, Henry Coyt Hall, Amanda Sykora, Misty and Bill Dowd, Joey and Crystal Hall, Wesley Hall, Rachael and Drew Timmons, Rebakah Hall, Jacob Hall, James and Lashae Hall, Luke and Haley Perry, Emily and David Hacker, Michelle Bain and Byron Thomas; 24 great-grandchildren, Ethan Pennington, Evan Pennington, Nick Davenport, Mackenzie Love, Erika Love, Wesley Sulfridge, Little David Hall, Haley Dowd, Holly Dowd, Logan Sykora, Tyler Hall, Ashton Hall, Joseieh Hall, Asher Hall, Theadore Hall, Zachary Timmons, Bradley Timmons, Lilliana Timmons, Alexander Timmons, Grayson Timmons, Kaydence Parker, Summer Parker, Jaden Johnson, and Jason Cash Perry; one special sister, Mossie Poynter; and a special brother, Howard Hart.

Visitation will be held from 6-9pm on Friday, February 12, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral will be held on Saturday, February 13 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Lenard Lester and Rev. Shannon Hall officiating.

Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin, with her family members serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Corinth Cemetery Maintenance Fund, c/o Cumberland Valley National Bank, P.O. Box 709, London, KY 40741.

Those attending the visitation or funeral are reminded that a face covering and social distancing is required in accordance with COVID regulations.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.