









Sarah Gray, age 80, of Beech Bluff, TN passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Jackson, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Oliver Gray, her parents, Charlie and Verna Hollin, and several brothers and sisters.

Sarah is survived by her three children, Marsha (Karl) Young, Jeff (Jennifer) Gray, and Felicia (Clarence) Creech; three grandsons, Steven Creech, Chris Gray, and Kevin Creech; seven great-grandchildren, Kristian, Aine, and Viktor Creech, Autumn and Jackson Gray, and Owen and Emersyn Creech. Additional survivors include siblings, Leona McCreary, Martha Shorter, Mary Shorter, Larkin Hollin, Flossie Hinkle, Alice Jones, and Axie Scott.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday, September 17, at the Living Waters Pentecostal Church at Gray with Rev. Charlie Humfleet officiating. Burial will follow at the Hollin Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 pm Thursday, September 16, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home and after 10 am Friday at the Church.

